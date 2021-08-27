Demi Moore Went Full Baywatch in This Stunning ‘Red Hot’ Bathing Suit Photo

The final days of summer are here, and we want to soak up every last minute of it! Much like us, a number of celebs are basking in the glow of the last few days of the season, including Demi Moore. The actress recently took to Instagram and showed off a stunning photo of herself modeling a red hot bathing suit, courtesy of her partnership with Andie’s Swimwear!

In the gorgeous photo, Moore totally channeled her inner Baywatch beauty. The actress posed up against a wall and leaned forward — giving the camera a pout. The glimmering warm light highlighted the Ghost star’s face and long, raven-black hair beautifully and her red one-piece swimsuit fit her like a glove! The caption to her post really said it all, too. “Red hot summer,” Moore wrote alongside the photo.

It feels like Moore has truly been relishing the summer season for the last several weeks, and a lot of that has to do with her fun collaboration with Andie’s Swimwear line. Back in July, the actress and her three stunning daughters — Tallulah, Scout, and Rumer Willis — posed for a series of campaign photos for the brand. All four women looked totally picture perfect, and their resemblance was completely uncanny.

Even after the campaign photos, Moore still kept up with her swimwear pics during this sultry summer. In mid-July, Moore took a little vacation and showed off another Andie look that she simply adored. She rocked the Santorini top and bikini bottom in black and gave us some major Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle vibes. We’ve totally loved seeing 58-year-old Moore feeling herself all summer long and giving us some major swimsuit inspiration, too! Let’s hope that she keeps the fabulous photos coming next season.

