JoJo Siwa’s Same-Sex Pairing on the New Season of ‘DWTS’ Is More Proof of This Teen Star’s Power

Dancing with the Stars is making history in its milestone 30th season with its first same-sex couple. The celebrity honor goes to a face who is familiar to Dance Moms fans and tween moms everywhere: JoJo Siwa.

The announcement came at Thursday’s Television Critics Association panel for ABC, and it comes on the heels of the 18-year-old coming out as a member of the LGBTQ+ community after introducing the world to her girlfriend, Kylie Prew. “I am so excited to be a part of Dancing with the Stars, Season 30 and to be dancing with a girl,” Siwa said in a social media post. “I think it’s so cool. I can’t wait to just dance every single week. I can’t wait to meet my partner.” This is the first time the show has had a same-sex partnership and Siwa will be paired with one of the professional female dancers, who has yet to be announced.

Bring on the sequins and the sparkles. ✨ We’re SIWA excited for this! 🎀 #DWTS @itsjojosiwa pic.twitter.com/mzwezAm0An — Dancing with the Stars #DWTS (@DancingABC) August 26, 2021

The ABC show also revealed another young contestant, who is familiar to anyone who watched the recent Tokyo Olympics: Sunisa Lee. The gold-medal-winner in women’s artistic gymnastics in the all-around competition is going to be juggling her first semester of freshman year at Auburn University with a spin on the ballroom floor.

Suni's got moves, but can she stick the landing on #DWTS? 🏅🌟 @sunisalee_ pic.twitter.com/i4Lc3c6NP2 — Dancing with the Stars #DWTS (@DancingABC) August 26, 2021

Both contestants are good gets for the long-running dance competition show, which has seen a major decline in viewership over the last five years. The abrupt exit of beloved host Tom Bergeron last year took many viewers by surprise and it didn’t help that replacement host and executive producer Tyra Banks had a rocky start to the season. With the star power of Siwa and Lee, it looks like the show is hoping to set itself up for a comeback.

Thirteen other celebrities are expected to be announced soon. Dancing with the Stars premieres on Monday, Sept. 20.

