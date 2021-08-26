Beyoncé’s Youngest Daughter Rumi Carter Is So Cute Holding Her Mom’s Hand in This Rare Video

We all know what a superstar nine-year-old Blue Ivy Carter is, but it’s not often we get a glimpse of Beyoncé and Jay Z’s four-year-old twins, Rumi and Sir. Well, Queen Bey just gave us a tease with daughter Rumi in her latest Instagram video and we are here for it.

Without even captioning the carousel of videos and photos, Beyoncé treated her followers to a fashion moment that included Rumi. The two were seen in a boomerang clip walking toward their helicopter with Rumi dressed in a colorfully adorable sundress while the “Black Parade” singer strutted in a bold orange and hot pink shirt and skirt combination. Even though we can’t see Rumi’s face, her body language emits excitement about the flight ahead as she sweetly holds onto her mother’s hand.

While the Grammy winner doesn’t do many interviews, over the last year, she shared what her family means to her and what they’ve learned throughout the pandemic. “My best advice is to love them harder than ever,” she told British Vogue. “I let my children know that they are never too young to contribute to changing the world. I never underestimate their thoughts and feelings, and I check in with them to understand how this is affecting them.”

There’s no word if Rumi might be stepping into the spotlight like her big sis, but maybe this is just a hint of what is to come. The couple has never been shy about sharing Blue Ivy’s incredible talents with the world, so maybe Beyoncé is preparing us for another Carter to step forward. If it’s Rumi (or Sir), we are definitely ready.

