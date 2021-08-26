Tiffany Trump Is the Only Child of Donald Trump Not Being Investigated About the Events of January 6

The House of Representatives select committee is moving forward to seek answers in the Jan. 6 insurrection on Capitol Hill. They have already made their list of people from the Trump administration whom they would like to speak to and there’s only one adult child from the Trump family who didn’t make the list: Tiffany Trump.

That means that “all documents and communications within the White House” involving Donald Trump Jr. (and his girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle), Eric Trump and Ivanka Trump will be a part of the investigation, per Politico. For Tiffany, being an outsider in her family suddenly has its benefits. It’s well-documented that the now 27-year-old was raised on the opposite coast of her half-siblings by her mother (and Donald Trump’s second wife), Marla Maples.

The Jan 6 committee is seeking all White House comms/docs on Jan 6 related whatsoever to:

Rudy Giuliani

Steve Bannon

All Trump's grown children except Tiffany

Roger Stone

Melania Trump

Jared Kushner

and many morehttps://t.co/7hm3p6ucT4 — Betsy Woodruff Swan (@woodruffbets) August 25, 2021

Maples has always said she raised her daughter as a “single mother” and that Donald had very little involvement with his youngest daughter. “Her daddy is a good provider with education and such, but as far as time, it was just me,” she explained to People. “Her father wasn’t able to be there with day-to-day skills as a parent. He loves his kids. There’s no doubt. But everything was a bit of a negotiation.”

Even though Tiffany moved back East to attend college and law school, her involvement with Donald’s administration was limited to a few public appearances and some help on the campaign trail. In the end, this distance might save her from any possible legal trouble involving not only the insurrection, but the ongoing investigation into the Trump Organization. Tiffany has always downplayed any rumored tense relationship with her father. “We see each other as much as possible and of course we speak on the phone,” she shared with the media outlet. “I think regardless of distance, I don’t think that dictates any relationship strains.”

But with the ongoing look into what happened on Jan. 6, Tiffany might be thanking her lucky stars that she stayed away from the family business. Because Ivanka, Donald Jr. and Eric will likely feel some heat regarding what they knew about “the mental stability of Donald Trump or his fitness for office” on that fateful day.

