Jenna Dewan & Channing Tatum’s Daughter Everly Has Grown So Much in This Rare New Photo

It’s been a minute since Jenna Dewan gave her longtime fans a look at life raising two little ones. The accomplished actress and dancer has made a habit of sharing some of the most precious moments from her life on social media, but her recent post was all about her two kids. The latest photo totally highlighted just how much her daughter with Channing Tatum, Everly, has grown — and it looks like she’s handling her big sister role like a pro, too!

In the new photo, Dewan captured her 8-year-old daughter cuddling up to her baby brother, Callum, whom Dewan shares with fiancé Steve Kazee. While Callum looked back it has mom with a blank expression, Everly gave the camera an enthusiastic thumbs up, making for the perfect, adorable moment. Everly, who turned 8 in May, looked so sweet and it’s hard for us to believe the little girl is already 8 years old!

Just as touching and cute as the photo were the words Dewan wrote in the caption. “All those times i worried about the age gap and if they would bond…worrying is a waste of time and energy. Trust,” she wrote, along with a few emojis. Dewan’s latest photo of her two kids was definitely a highlight for many of her adoring fans, and it doesn’t seem like that long ago that the Step Up star was expecting her daughter!

Dewan welcomed Everly in 2013 with then-husband Channing Tatum. After the couple split in 2018, they took their time adjusting to co-parenting and creating an environment where their daughter would know she would always be their first priority. While Dewan and Tatum were still going through their divorce, finalized in November 2019, the dancer met Steve Kazee and the two started dating, welcoming son Callum in 2020 and announcing their engagement the same year.

