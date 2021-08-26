Madonna’s Daughter Lourdes Leon Is the New Face of Swarovski With These Gorgeous Modeling Photos

When your mom is a legendary pop star like Madonna, paving your own path in the entertainment industry can seem like such a difficult feat. Fortunately for Lourdes Leon, the burgeoning model, dancer, and actress has already cultivated a career that has longevity written all over it. The 24-year-old has been gracing a number of high fashion campaigns, including a recent appearance on the cover of Vogue. Now, she’s the star of Swarovski’s forthcoming Collection II campaign.

In a new photo for the brand, which you can see via People, Leon sports a pair of low-rise jeans, a turquoise halter crop top, and an elegant, long Swarovski pendant. Leon’s latest campaign is yet another incredible line on her growing résumé. The model has already made a name for herself with a number of labels, and each opportunity has completely opened the door for Leon to continue building on her already successful career.

Along with her recent campaign with Swarovski, Leon has collaborated with Marc Jacobs, Stella McCartney, and more on various fashion photoshoots. It’s clear that Leon is ready to take on this chapter of her life with a confident gusto all her own. But she also wants to dismiss any misconceptions that just because she’s the daughter of one of the most famous women in the world doesn’t mean she’s been any less dedicated to her work.

“People think I’m this talentless rich kid who’s had everything given to her, but I’m not,” the model told Vogue. She even lived in Bushwick, Brooklyn for a time so she could “disappear into its polyglot creative community.” Much like her mom, Leon is proving already that she is a force to be reckoned with in the fashion world. Just like so many did with Madonna in the ’80s, we cannot wait to watch Leon’s career continue to thrive and flourish.

