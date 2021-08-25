Kristen Stewart’s New Spencer Poster Shows Her Tapping Into Princess Diana’s Pain

Very few people will forget the memorable turn of phrase the archbishop officiating Prince Charles and Princess Diana’s ceremony used to describe their wedding day. “Here is the stuff of which fairy tales are made — the prince and princess on their wedding day.” But as we all know, that storybook wedding that took place in 1981 had a tragic, heartbreaking end. And now, the first poster for Spencer, starring Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana, foreshadows the final chapter in that ill-fated fairy tale.

Neon released the latest poster for Spencer today, as the film debuts first-look footage and a teaser at CinemaCon this week. The poster looks more like a startling portrait of Stewart’s take on Princess Diana in her most vulnerable state; her back is towards the audience, she’s practically swallowed up by an opulent, angelic, strapless white gown, and her posture and body language suggest she is sobbing. It’s an eerie poster that foreshadows one of the darker chapters in Princess Diana’s life.

The 2021 film, slated for a November 5 release, follows Diana during her time with the royal family at Sandringham estate in Norfolk, England, for her final holidays before she makes the decision to leave her marriage to Prince Charles. The film is directed by filmmaker Pablo Larraín, who memorably directed Natalie Portman as Jackie Kennedy in the film Jackie. Portman went on to earn an Oscar nomination for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading role for her work in the film.

Based on Larraín’s directorial style, Spencer will likely explore the psychological state Diana may have endured during this fictionalized adaptation of her holidays with the House of Windsor. The film is already slated for its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival next Friday, September 3, where critics will have the first look. There have been so many adaptations of Princess Diana’s life, from The Crown, to various movies, and even a musical. But Larraín’s take on Lady Diana Spencer promises to be one of the most unique.

