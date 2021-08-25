Drew Barrymore Is Loving This New John Green Book — & It’s 40% Off on Amazon

When Drew Barrymore offers her seal of approval to anything, we definitely have to consider giving it a glance, at least. But this time around, the actress and talk show host recommended a book that we can all get behind. Barrymore took to Instagram recently and revealed that she’s been “loving” John Green’s latest book The Anthropocene Reviewed: Essays on a Human-Centered Planet and it’s 40% off on Amazon right now!

Like so many of us, Barrymore loves to cozy-up in bed with a good book. Her latest Instagram featured a selfie of the star — clad in her reading light headband (okay, we need one of those!)— showing off the cover of Green’s lauded new work. “Loving this book so much,” she wrote, tagging Green’s Instagram handle. If Green’s name sounds even slightly familiar, then you’ve definitely been keeping up with one of the most well-known young adult writers out there.

Along with The Anthropocene Reviewed: Essays on a Human-Centered Planet, Green has penned such books as Looking for Alaska, Paper Towns, and The Fault in Our Stars. The latter two titles even got the Hollywood treatment when they were adapted into movies! Green has a unique way with words, and this collection of essays highlights the writer’s way of comprehending and understanding our current way of life as he reviews everything from Canada geese to sunsets and so much more. This book of essays will surely delight you or your teen as we head into a new season, and at just $16.80, it’s well worth the buy!

