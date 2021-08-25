Madonna Shared the Sweetest New Photos of Twins Stella & Estere As They Turn 9 Years Old

Yesterday welcomed a major milestone for Madonna’s twins Stella and Estere as they turned another year older! The two little girls celebrated their 9th birthday, and their mom totally doted on them with one of the sweetest birthday tributes on Instagram. The legendary pop star even shared some rare, never-before-seen photos of her kids, and they were absolutely precious.

In the Instagram post, Madonna shared a series of 10 photos that basically chronicled Stella and Estere’s young lives up until their recent birthday. The first snapshot featured the little girls at a very tender age — they couldn’t have been more than maybe 5 years old at the time. As the series of photos progressed, fans got to see the twins giving each other a loving embrace, posing with a soccer ball, and sharing a moment with their famous mom.

The final three images showcased just how much Stella and Estere had grown up since those first photos in the carousel post were taken. But far more sweet than the photos Madonna shared were the words she wrote in the caption to her post. “Happy Birthday Stella and Estere!!!!” Madonna began, adding a number of celebratory and birthday-themed emojis.

The proud mother-of-six called the girls “2 Beautiful Souls……….who bring nothing but Joy to everyone they meet. So Grateful to have you both in my life.” The “Material Girl” hitmaker adopted Stella and Estere when they were just 4 years old back in February 2017. The twins were born in Malawi, and joined Madonna’s loving family, which also includes 15-year-old Mercy James, 15-year-old David Banda, 21-year-old Rocco Ritchie, and 24-year-old Lourdes Leon.

Madonna loves to gush about her kids whenever she has the chance — though she does make a concerted effort to keep her children’s lives as private as possible. Regardless, fans definitely loved seeing this beautiful birthday tribute from the mother-of-six, and we cannot wait for more to come!

