Ben Affleck’s Reported Reason For Being at Tiffany’s Is Even Better Than Ring Shopping

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are in love all over again, but they might not be rushing down the aisle just yet. The Way Back star was spotted at Tiffany’s in Century City, California this week, but he was there for a very cute reason not related to JLo.

According to E! News, Affleck was on a treasure hunt with daughters Violet, 15, and Seraphina, 12, forming one team, and the actor, his mother, Chris Boldt and son Samuel, 9, on another team. “They went all around the mall and into various stores crossing off each of the items they found,” a source shared. And of course, one of the stores along the way just happened to be Tiffany’s. “They had to find something in the store,” the insider added. “Ben walked in with his son and his mom and they quickly found what they needed and walked out. Ben held a pen and crossed it off his list.”

Over the weekend, @JLo and Ben Affleck explored the blended family life by taking their kids to Magic Castle in Los Angeles. 🐰🎩 https://t.co/tcHGYe7yJS — SheKnows (@SheKnows) August 23, 2021

So while we are all thinking Affleck was engagement ring shopping, he was having an adventurous afternoon of family fun at a local mall. Since the couple returned from their super hot Mediterranean vacation, the focus has been on the kids. Whether it’s getting them settled for the school year or weekend outings together, Affleck and Lopez apparently want to make sure their unit is cohesive — not an easy task with blended families.

As for marriage, we can’t forget that they’ve already been engaged in the past and it was a pretty spectacular 6.1 carat, pink diamond by Harry Winston (who also did Jennifer Garner’s engagement ring). So if anyone sees Affleck lurking around a Harry Winston jewelry store, then we will start getting suspicious.

