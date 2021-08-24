Oprah Just Announced Her New Book Club Pick — & It’s Already On Sale for Just $21 on Amazon

With summer winding down, it’s time to enter autumn with a fresh start and a brand new book. Fortunately, when people like Oprah Winfrey are boosting upcoming writers and talented voices we never fall short on reading material. Today, Oprah announced her latest selection for her book club — The Love Songs of W.E.B. Du Bois by Honorée Fanonne Jeffers — and it’s already 29 percent off on Amazon, bringing it to just $21!

My next @oprahsbookclub pick is “The Love Songs of W.E.B. Du Bois” by award-winning poet @BlkLibraryGirl! This novel beautifully chronicles African American history through the prism of one family, The Garfields. pic.twitter.com/AAKyBZDDCA — Oprah Winfrey (@Oprah) August 24, 2021

“This novel beautifully chronicles African American history through the prism of one family, The Garfields,” Winfrey wrote of her latest 2021 book club selection. “There’s family secrets! It’s modern yet historical. I envy everyone one [SIC] of you that gets to read it for the first time. Simply put: It’s epic. We’re going to begin discussing it next week — and trust me, you’re gonna want to talk about it!”

Winfrey seriously made an excellent choice in spotlighting Jeffers. The writer and poet has a commanding voice that earned her the National Book Award for Poetry in 2020. The Love Songs of W.E.B. Du Bois is Jeffers’ latest work, which was made available today! You won’t want to miss out on this celebrated writer’s dazzling, thoughtful words and ruminations. It’s the perfect book to read along with Winfrey and join her in discussions on social media. At less than $21 for a hardcover copy of The Love Songs of W.E.B. Du Bois, this is a book you simply cannot miss.

