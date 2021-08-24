Ben Affleck’s New Photos in Tiffany’s All But Confirm He’s Planning a Jennifer Lopez Proposal

No, it’s not 2002. Yes, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are still very much together, and now we’re wondering if the Argo filmmaker and Oscar winner is planning to take this major step with the “Jenny From the Block” hitmaker. The new and improved version of “Bennifer” has been going strong all summer long — they’ve gone Instagram official, they’ve been spotted house-hunting in Los Angeles, and now it looks like Affleck was looking at engagement rings in Tiffany’s while out shopping!

Affleck was seen out with his mom and 9-year-old son, Samuel, when paparazzi captured the actor eyeing some rings at Tiffany & Co. in Century City, CA. (See the photos on Page Six.) Now, it doesn’t look like Affleck actually purchased a ring, but it’s really hard to deny that it looks like he may seriously be considering taking a major step in his and Lopez’s renewed romance. And while it might seem like the couple is moving a bit too fast, let’s remember that they have already been engaged before.

Over the weekend, @JLo and Ben Affleck explored the blended family life by taking their kids to Magic Castle in Los Angeles. 🐰🎩 https://t.co/tcHGYe7yJS — SheKnows (@SheKnows) August 23, 2021

Lopez and Affleck first got together back in the early aughts after they worked together on the 2003 film Gigli. By November 2002, the couple was engaged and the media scrutiny surrounding them only grew. By January 2004, they called off their wedding and went their separate ways. Lopez went on to marry longtime friend and frequent collaborator Marc Anthony, with whom she shares 13-year-old twins Max and Emme, while Affleck married Jennifer Garner, with whom he shares three children.

Fast-forward to May 2021, and the two are newly single, ending their respective relationships with Alex Rodriguez and Ana de Armas. Given their history together and how serious and private the pair have been about their relationship this time around, it wouldn’t be a total shock if Lopez and Affleck considered taking this step in their relationship. The couple’s approach to their romance roughly 20 years after they first got together is definitely different. Either way, we wouldn’t be surprised if these two take this big step sometime in the future.

