Ant Anstead Finally Went Instagram Official With Renée Zellweger With This Cozy Behind-the-Scenes Photo

On August 22nd, Ant Anstead finally posted a photo of him and his new A-list girlfriend, Renée Zellweger, on his Instagram, and fans are going crazy for this long-awaited peek inside their relationship beyond paparazzi pics. The photo posted by Anstead shows him with Zellweger on his side looking cozy beyond belief as they pose with his Celebrity IOU: Joyride co-host Cristy Lee. The reality show, in which celebrities join Anstead and Lee in setting up a loved one with a tricked-out dream car, is the genesis of how Christina Haack’s ex wound up dating the Bridget Jones star and we can’t wait for the further peek into their chemistry that this show will surely bring.

Anstead’s caption on this long-awaited photo is both sweet and to the point. “It’s finally here….The first episode of #CelebrityIOUjoyride is available on @discoveryplus Monday the 23rd!!” He then adds a part that melted everyone’s hearts, saying, “And it’s the incredibly magical Renee Zellweger.” If that isn’t relationship goals, we don’t know what is.

Anstead ended the post by shouting out his co-star. “Join @cristylee09 Ren and me as we pay it forward to two amazing men that gave so much to one of Ren’s dearest and closest friends……Xx.”

Ant Anstead and Renée Zellweger are slowly but surely becoming one of Hollywood’s favorite couples. The Wheeler Dealers star sparked romance rumors with the two-time Oscar winning actress not too long ago after paparazzi saw them kissing on July 4, and while they’ve been doing their best to keep the relationship under wraps since then, Anstead’s recent comments suggest they’re throwing in the towel on trying to keep things 100% secret.

“Everybody knows that Renée and I have become quite close because we kept it secret for a while and now, unfortunately, some pictures were taken and put out there,” Anstead recently explained to E! News Daily Pop. “But it was a real pleasure to work with her. She’s a super pro and she can weld.”

Who else can’t wait to see adorable footage between the two new lovebirds? Celebrity IOU: Joyride is out today, Monday, Aug. 23 on Discovery+ — and if you’re a Verizon customer or thinking of becoming one, you can access a six- to 12-month free trial of discovery+ when you have an unlimited plan right now.

