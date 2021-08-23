Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Tested Out Life as a Family of 7 With This All-Day Outing

It’s really been the summer of love for the recently rekindled Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez. The couple have been basking in the glow of their renewed romance since seemingly getting back together in May 2021. Throughout the past few months, they’ve taken their relationship international with a trip for Lopez’s 52nd birthday, house-hunting in Los Angeles, and more. But as summer quickly transitions to the fall season, it’s clearer now more than ever that the couple’s priority is on their five kids and exploring life as a blended family.

Just this past weekend, Lopez and Affleck tested the waters with their kids once again during a trip to Magic Castle in Los Angeles — and it’s a definite sign that the two are really considering what their future will look like. “Since Jennifer and Ben are in it for the long run, it’s just a natural step that they all spend time together with the kids,” a source shared with People. “They are not trying to rush anything, but they want all the kids to get to know each other,” the source continued.

In celebration of his birthday, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have allegedly planned an exclusive and out-of-town vacation together. 🎂 🎉 https://t.co/uUf4dhNFUI — SheKnows (@SheKnows) August 13, 2021

More than anything, however, this latest, all-family outing was to help make “the last few days of summer as fun as they can. Soon it’s back to school and work.” Indeed, the past few weeks have really highlighted that Lopez and Affleck are serious about their children fostering a good relationship with one another. Lopez shares 13-year-old twins, Max and Emme, with former husband Marc Anthony, while Affleck shares Violet, 15, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, 9, with former wife Jennifer Garner.

Throughout the summer, Affleck and Lopez have been spotted with their respective children on outings. But an entire family day has been fairly rare for the busy Hollywood heavyweights and their kids. If this latest outing tells us anything, though, it’s definitely that Affleck and Lopez are putting their family first. While they’ve kept certain elements of their renewed relationship as private as possible, seeing the two stars our with their kids really shows that their romance is progressing steadily, and that they are serious enough about their future to get their kids involved.

Before you go, click here to see celebrity couples who famously broke up and got back together.

