Prime Student Members Can Get 3 Months Free of Audible Premium Plus—Just In Time for Back to School

It’s the start of a new school year for millions of kids across the country, and this year is unlike any other. Whether your child is entering their final year of middle school, or first year of college, you want them to be set up for success while we’re stilling enduring such an unprecedented time. That’s why now is the perfect time for Prime Student members to take advantage of a limited-time deal with three months free of Audible Premium Plus.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

This exclusive deal has been going on since August 17, but much like the summer season, it’s wrapping up fast. The deal ends on September 30, so you’ll want to get it now while you still have time. This is the first-ever Prime Student exclusive deal with Audible, and it’s the perfect way to start the upcoming school season.

Not a Prime Student member? There’s a can’t-miss discount happening on that too. Right now, a 6-month Prime Student trial is half off—just $6.49 per month instead of $12.99. That’s just $1 a month—how could you resist?

So, how does the Audible deal work? We’ll explain below.

Sign up for Audible:

Courtesy of Amazon. Amazon.

Audible Premium Subscription $14.95 Buy now Sign Up

If you’re already a Prime Student member, you can get three months of Audible Premium Plus for free. Audible Premium Plus usually accounts for a $14.95 subscription per month, but this deal totally ensures you don’t have to break the bank. Plus, you can download three audio files to keep forever — yes, as soon as you sign up, you can download any three of your favorite Audible Original, audiobooks, and podcasts for free.

Sign up for a Prime Student 6-Month Trial for 50% Off:

Amaon Prime Student $6.49 Buy now Sign Up

Remember, this deal is for Prime Student members only. So, if you haven’t already signed up for a Prime Student account, you can do that right now by clicking the link above. Don’t hesitate, don’t wait — before the new school year is in full swing, make sure you take advantage of this deal and start the new school year on the right foot.

Check out these women who made TV & film history: