Tom Brady’s Competitive Side Is Coming Out in This Birthday Tribute to Son Jack

Happy Birthday, Jack Moynahan! Tom Brady’s eldest son, whom he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan, turned 14 today. In an adorable tribute post for his oldest boy, Brady wrote a sweet message highlighting his son’s character, and of course, he let his competitive side shine through too.

Brady took to Instagram to share a photo of Jack on the golf course, writing, “Happy 14th birthday Jack! I am so proud of the young man you are. You always try your best, you put others first, and you bring so much joy to our lives. This picture brings back some special memories and I can’t wait to kick your butt on the golf course again soon 🤣🤣🤣! We love you sssooooo much!!!! ❤️❤️”

When your dad is arguably the NFL’s all-time greatest quarterback, it’s not surprising that there might be lots of healthy competition in the family…or maybe Brady is still smarting from his defeat in last month’s ‘The Match’ charity golf event.

Moynahan and Brady have managed to co-parent their son well, and it looks like Jack’s ‘bonus mom’ Gisele Bündchen has a great relationship with the teen, as well. She shared her own sweet birthday post for Jack, writing “Happy birthday Jack! We are all so lucky to have you in our lives. Thank you for being the best big brother in the world. We love you soooo much! ❤️”

Here’s hoping father and son can get back on the golf course soon. Hey, we’re rooting for you, Jack!

