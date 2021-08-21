Kanye West & Irina Shayk Split as Rapper Reportedly ‘Doesn’t Have Time’ to Date Right Now

It seems that there won’t be any more Parisian getaways for Irina Shayk and Kanye West. Right when we thought love was in the air for the pair…it looks like the couple has already called it quits, after only a few months of dating. Shayk and West were confirmed to be an item earlier this summer, but sadly, it appears that this may have just been a summer fling.

A source spoke with People and shared that the rapper and model’s relationship “was never a serious thing that took off.” We’re wondering when exactly they officially split — and if it was West who called it quits — because it seems like Shayk was pretty quick to correct the initial rumors of their breakup easier this summer. According to the source, “Kanye has been busy working and spending time with his kids. This is his focus. He doesn’t have time to date right now.”

It’s certainly true that West does seem to have a lot on his plate, as he processes his divorce from Kim Kardashian, co-parents his kids, and prepares for the release of his upcoming album, so we aren’t that surprised that a new relationship may have been put on the backburner.

Regardless, we wish them both the best. Getting through a breakup is never easy, and who knows? Maybe these two will reunite down the road. Hey, if Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck can do it, anyone can! Either way, we have a feeling no matter who they date, they’ll each thrive on their own.

Before you go, click here to see all the celebrity splits of 2021.

