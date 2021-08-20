The Weeknd’s $70 Million Bel Air Estate Is Giving Us Major Resort Envy — See Photos!

Back in April, The Weeknd sold his Hidden Hills, California estate to Madonna for $19.3 million since she’s relocating with her family to work on her biopic with director Diablo Cody. Since then, the singer was searching for a new place to call home, and he found one — a $70 million property in Bel Air.

Let’s go over the impressive stats because this estate wasn’t even on the market; this was a private deal. The property resides on 1.6 acres of land near the swanky, elite Bel Air Country Club and the house is beyond enormous boasting 33,000 square feet with nine bedrooms. Just by the looks of the exterior (see the photo here at Dirt), there’s a massive infinity pool, a versatile sports court, an outdoor living room and bar area for entertaining and tons of privacy for the musician.

Simon Berlyn.

Inside the home, it feels like a luxury resort so there’s no need for The Weeknd to ever leave his property. Let’s start with the kitchen, even though we have no idea if he cooks. But take a look at the double island with plenty of shelving and counter space — it’s a dream even for an amateur chef. The contrast of the marble countertops and copper drawers (and those leather drawer handles) creates a luxurious feel.

Simon Berlyn.

If the outdoor pool doesn’t tempt The Weeknd, he can always take a dip in what we thought was an indoor pool, but Dirt calls it a “Turkish-inspired hammam.” This steam bath is sure to be a relaxing place to meditate and relax after a long world tour or a session in his on-site recording studio. If that’s not enough entertainment for the “Blinding Lights” singer, then hopefully, the movie theater and the gym can pick up the slack for him.

There’s even more to the property, but you’ll have to see it for yourself over at Dirt — the living room alone looks like a boutique hotel lobby. But we love to see that The Weeknd’s oasis from all of the craziness in Hollywood is going to be a subtle $70 million piece of land.

