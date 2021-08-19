Channing Tatum & Zoë Kravitz Aren’t Doing Anything to Stop Those Dating Rumors with Cozy New Photos

While everyone is fussing about Bennifer this summer, two Hollywood actors — Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz — have been hanging out quite a bit this year. Now they swear that they are just friends, but new photos have surfaced and the two of them look rather close.

After Kravitz split with husband Karl Glusman in early January, rumors started right away that the Big Little Lies star had already moved on to Tatum, who had recently broken up with singer Jessie J. But E! News confirmed at that time that Kravitz was indeed “single.” So what’s going on with these two? They’ve certainly been spotted all over Manhattan recently and these new photos (see them at Page Six) show that they are both very comfortable with each other. There is definitely an ease between them, especially when she hugs his neck and hops on the back of his BMX bike for a ride through the city.

They are currently working on the thriller, Pussy Island, together, which Kravitz wrote and will direct, and Tatum will produce and star in, so they obviously have to work closely together over the next several months. And already, there is high praise between the two of them. “Chan was my first choice, the one I thought of when I wrote this character,” Kravitz told Deadline when the project was announced in June. “I just knew from Magic Mike and his live shows, I got the sense he’s a true feminist and I wanted to collaborate with someone who was clearly interested in exploring this subject matter.”

And Tatum feels the same way about his director. “When Zoë called me about this, I was shocked,” he explained. “I didn’t know her. I’d watched her in movies, knew she produced High Fidelity and had seen that, but I didn’t know she was creating on a level like this, where she wanted to direct.” The duo have the same strong ambitions to work in front of and behind the camera, so there are a lot of mutual interests between. It could be the formation of a beautiful work partnership — or perhaps something more.

