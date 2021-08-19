Kelly Clarkson Taking the High Road Amid the Drama of Brandon Blackstock Divorce

Let’s admit it, Kelly Clarkson has been through some tough times over the last year amid her divorce from ex-husband Brandon Blackstock. Besides the usual legal wrangling of child custody and spousal support, she’s also had to deal with him contesting their prenuptial agreement and finding out his intentions with her money were reportedly less than honorable. So now that the judge has sided in her favor, what does Clarkson do? Go to Las Vegas to celebrate.

Related story Kelly Clarkson, Angelina Jolie, & More Celebrities Whose Divorces Are Costing Millions

But this was a trip Clarkson was doing for herself because she feels “amazing” now that the worst part of her split from Blackstock is over with. “It’s another thing she can cross off the list and allow herself to move forward with this whole situation,” a source told Hollywood Life. “She has so much going on in her life that she doesn’t have time to stop and dwell on things; she’s always focused on the positive.”

New details on Kelly Clarkson's divorce case reveals her concerns about Brandon Blackstock's true intentions and using her for her wealth. https://t.co/5oJPurx1Hg — SheKnows (@SheKnows) August 18, 2021

With all the negativity, it would have been easy for the former American Idol star to get petty about Blackstock’s antics to try and wrestle their Montana ranch away from her. But a second insider revealed that she’s been “a complete class act” and knows that a “silver lining” is ahead. Besides The Voice and her Daytime Emmy-winning talk show, Clarkson has her two kids, daughter River, 7, and son Remington, 5, and a brand-new Toluca Lake estate to focus on.

It will be a fresh start for the talk show host as she is “slowly, feeling like herself again.” That’s all she’s asking for — “a step in the right direction and “the start of something new,” according to another Hollywood Life source. And Clarkson certainly serves that after a year of tremendous drama from her ex.

Before you go, click here to see celebrity couples where the woman has a higher net worth.

