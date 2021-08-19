Jennifer Lopez Is Reportedly Removing Alex Rodriguez From More Than Just Her Instagram Page

When Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez broke up in April (even though it feels like it happened years ago), everything was rather amicable. They put out a statement saying that while their romantic relationship was over, their business partnerships would continue. Well, fast forward a few months and things are reportedly moving in an entirely new direction.

Lopez is now in the business of erasing all connections to the former MLB player. “Jennifer is done dealing with Alex,” a source told Us Weekly. “She’s washing her hands of him romantically and also as a business partner.” We know that she removed any evidence of him from her Instagram page last week, and now, the Hustlers star is working with her team “to tie up any loose ends” and say goodbye for good.

In a new interview, Alex Rodriguez shares his honest feelings about his relationship with superstar, Jennifer Lopez. https://t.co/nGqrsokk4m — SheKnows (@SheKnows) August 18, 2021

And this isn’t an easy task given the fact that the couple had invested in companies like telehealth platform Hims & Hers and a fitness app, Fitplan — and of course, the real estate properties they bought together. Lopez is looking to “sell her side of the company or buy him out,” but honestly, she’s just looking for a way out. “She doesn’t care about how it goes down, just that she is free of the ties to him,” the insider added. “She knows it’s [only] fair to Ben.”

Ben Affleck is at the forefront of her priorities (after her kids, naturally), but she is moving forward with possibly settling down with her boyfriend. We know they’ve been looking at mega-estates to purchase, which they can both afford. So Bennifer might be getting the happily-ever-after story, despite an 17-year hiatus — it’s something no one saw coming, especially A-Rod.

