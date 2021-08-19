We love a good mother-daughter post from Reese Witherspoon. She’s consistently blessed our Instagram feed with the cutest photos featuring her lookalike daughter, Ava Phillippe. But recently, she shared a new mother-daughter post, which showcased a series of images with her own adorable mom, Betty! The actress took to social media to celebrate her mom’s birthday, and the photos she shared really proved that she and her mom are total lookalikes.

The series of photos captured Witherspoon and her mom out and about enjoying some quality time together. From trips to the store, petting some beautiful horses, and even dining out together and making silly faces, the photos showed one thing: Witherspoon is her mother’s daughter. A final photo seriously drove home how much of a likeness the Big Little Lies actress shares with her mom, as Witherspoon posted a throwback photo of Betty from when she was a young woman.

But far more touching than the precious, candid photos were the words that Witherspoon wrote in the caption to her post. “Today I am celebrating! It’s Betty’s birthday.. my wonderful mama,” she began her caption. “I feel so lucky to have her Joy, Happiness and Wisdom in my life. She always told me to dream BIG, laugh EVERYDAY, be Creative whenever you can, enjoy every flower you see and be of service to OTHERS in this life. She has wiped my tears and cheered every success. Even though I will never be able to tell her how much I love her, I try my best everyday. I love you, Mom!”

Witherspoon’s family photos have always been so sweet. Whether she’s spending quality time with her daughter, two sons, and husband, or enjoying a moment with her chosen family — her friends — her posts always serve to remind us that, beyond her remarkable career as an actress and producer, her personal relationships are what is most important. This post seriously pulled at our heartstrings, so if you could excuse us, we’re going to go call our moms now!

