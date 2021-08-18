Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
Scarlett Johansson Is Officially a Mom of Two After Welcoming Her First Child With Colin Jost

Well, that was quick! Just one day after Colin Jost officially confirmed that he and wife Scarlett Johansson were expecting their first child together, reported by Page Six, their baby arrives. Johansson is already a mom to seven-year-old daughter, Rose, from her second marriage to Romain Dauriac.

Now here’s where it gets a little tricky, Johansson’s rep, Marcel Pariseau, reported to People that the couple “recently welcomed” their newborn. It’s quite possible that the baby didn’t arrive on Wednesday, but on an earlier date so that the family could enjoy their private time together. No further details were released about their bundle of joy.

The news that Johansson was pregnant started to circulate in early July after the actress did her Black Widow press junkets virtually and skipped any in-person events. And naturally, a pandemic pregnancy is a little easier to hide than in normal times. A Page Six source said at the time that she was “due soon,” but we didn’t realize it was this soon. “Scarlett is pregnant but has been keeping it very quiet,” the insider added. “She has been keeping a very low profile.”

The couple has kept much of their relationship off the radar preferring to marry in a small ceremony last October. They allowed Meals on Wheels America to announce the news in hopes that it would raise much-needed funds for the charity. “We’re thrilled to break the news that Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost were married over the weekend in an intimate ceremony with their immediate family and love ones, following COVID-19 safety precautions as directed by the CDC,” Meals on Wheels wrote on Instagram under a “Jost Married” image of the Staten Island Ferry. “Their wedding wish is to help make a difference for vulnerable older adults during this difficult time by supporting @mealsonwheelsamerica. Please consider donating to celebrate the happy couple by clicking the link in our bio.”

Congratulations, Scarlett and Colin!

