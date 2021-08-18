Martha Stewart Gave MTV: Cribs a Detailed Tour of Her Giant Seven-House Farm in New York — See Photos!

MTV: Cribs made its big return this month and 80-year-old Martha Stewart was not going to be left off the list. She knows she has good celebrity real estate and will proudly show it off — only if you follow her house rules.

Stewart has more than one home to her name, but it’s her Katonah, New York estate that is featured on the Aug. 18 episode. And just from the sneak preview, the statistics are impressive right off the bat: “156 acres, 3 horses, 150 chickens, too many geese.” But honestly, the queen of lifestyle had us at “Hi, MTV, welcome to my crib.” Before the cameraman can even step in the door, she sternly says, “A word of warning, don’t hit anything.” Let’s call that foreshadowing.

Martha Stewart’s NY farm on ‘MTV: Cribs’ MTV.

And Stewart had us screaming when she mentions that “there are seven houses at the farm, this is what we call the Winter House.” Is there a house for every season on this property? And the home, of course, is gorgeous with a comfy sunroom with lots of seating areas and her collection of birds tweeting away as she baby-talks to them.

The tour was going so smoothly until the cameraperson runs into the fragile table setting off-camera. Our favorite domestic goddess scolds, “What did I say — don’t hit anything. You’re knocking the plates. OK, look out, don’t go next to the wall.” Can you imagine being the person who has this story to tell at cocktail parties? They even got an exasperated sigh out of her — classic Martha.

Martha Stewart’s dining room on ‘MTV: Cribs’ MTV.

The episode airs on MTV on Wednesday, Aug. 18 at 9:30 p.m. ET/PT — and honestly, we can’t wait for such epic television. Besides her beautiful farm, Stewart really knows how to deliver some good one-liners.

