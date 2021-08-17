Gabrielle Union Looks On Top of the World in This Gorgeous New Bikini Video From Vacation

Gabrielle Union is on vacation and without a care in the world. She and husband Dwayne Wade are currently sailing on a superyacht in Capri, Italy — just like every other A-lister this summer. Call us envious, but we still think Union looks incredible in her bikini and beach coverup.

The former Being Mary Jane star shared an Instagram video of herself dancing to the Doobie Brothers’ 1979 song, “What A Fool Believes.” Not only does she have a good groove going, she always gives her followers a cheeky spin that shows off her fit butt in her thong bikini. She captioned the clip, “Dancing to the beat of my own drum. And so it begins #WadeWorldTour2021#FamilyEdition.”

The 48-year-old star has often shared some of her workout secrets on her social media pages and empathized with every working mom’s time issue — it can be tough to get a workout on the calendar. But she has a reason to stay healthy, not only for her daughter, Kaavia James, 2, but for herself. “I have a family history of diabetes, high blood pressure and high cholesterol, and I know that can lead to an early death,” she said in an interview with Women’s Health. “I want to be a vital and energetic part of my family for a long time, not to be big mama in a rocking chair in the TV room, or huffing and puffing just going up stairs. I work out not because I get off on it, but because I want to live!”

It looks like those workouts are working well — even if she admits to eating just about anything she wants. “No gluten, no dairy,” she joked on Instagram in a recent undergarment post. “Except when I eat gluten and dairy.” That works for us — we are definitely signing up for Union’s fitness and menu regimen.

