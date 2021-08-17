LeAnn Rimes Shows Off Fit Bikini Figure Amid Dancing with the Stars Casting Rumors

LeAnn Rimes is proving that her fitness level is in top-notch form after showing off her fit figure while on vacation at Lake Powell. Her high-waisted, turquoise bikini accented her long legs while in one of the caves along the body of water.

She captioned the photos, “beam me up…” as she pointed up toward the sky since the rock formations in the cave almost made it look like she was on the planet Mars. We’ve noticed that the country singer has been ramping up her workout routines — from hanging out on the tennis court to muscling her way through a demolition with The Property Brothers on Celebrity IOU. This athletic routine might be a hint that she’s prepping for the upcoming season of Dancing with the Stars.

According to OK! magazine, the “How Do I Live” singer is at the “top of producers’ wish list” to do the dance competition show in the fall. Her name was dropped along with Real Housewives of New York cast member Luann de Lesseps and The Nanny star Fran Drescher, who already revealed to Extra that she turned down the show. This wouldn’t be a complete departure for Rimes if she does the show since she won the fourth season of The Masked Singer as Sun. The two reality shows share the same casting director, so getting Rimes onboard wouldn’t be a big stretch.

Even if Rimes doesn’t jump aboard Dancing with the Stars, her fitness routine is working well for her. But she still makes time to enjoy her favorite comfort foods. “Now that I’m older, I just want to enjoy life,” she shared with Us Weekly. “You want fries and mac and cheese and all the stuff you grew up on!” And that’s a healthy lifestyle plan we can all agree with — everything in moderation.

