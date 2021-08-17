Britney Spears Might Have Had a Secret Marriage to Ex-Fiancé Jason Trawick

As Britney Spears’ conservatorship case unravels the years of secrecy about what happened to the pop star behind closed doors, a podcast might have unearthed an even bigger mystery — a possible marriage to ex-fiancé Jason Trawick.

Now, the latest episode of Toxic: The Britney Spears Story dives into the possibility that the couple married at some point, thanks to an Oct. 1, 2012 line in an accounting report for $9,150 that was itemized as “consultation [on] dissolution of marriage.” Record scratch — what? There was also more detail to the specific payment listing it as “conservatee’s legal fees,” paid to the “law offices of Alexandra Leichter,” a Beverly Hills-based legal firm that handles divorce, property division and child support, per their website.

Austin Bertrand, Senior Trust Advisor at Northern Trust Corporation, weighed in with his thoughts about the case in the episode. “My assumption would be that those were legal services that were rendered directly for [Spears’] benefit and nobody else’s,” he explained, even though he’s not affiliated with Spears’ conservatorship. “‘Dissolution of marriage’ only means one thing, which is divorce.”

In the 2012 accounting, under "Britney's legal fees", there are 3 payments to Alexandra Leichter for Jul, Aug, Sept 2012, 2 redacted and 1 of them marked as "Consultation on Dissolution of Marriage". Note that is dissolution and not divorce. #FreeBritney #OnlineSWATteam pic.twitter.com/AoKD5H6l10 — Dizz #HereForBritney (@ThisIsMeDizz) March 22, 2021

And surprisingly, this isn’t fresh news, a Twitter account had all of the details in March of this year detailing how two other payments made to Leichter were redacted, but the Oct. 1, 2012 item might have been missed. And while this could sound like one big conspiracy theory, the timeline does align with their relationship. The couple started dating in the summer of 2009, Trawick stepped aside as her agent to focus on their personal relationship and he proposed in December 2011. By April 2012, he was named co-conservator along with Spears’ father, Jamie, but that ended in January 2013 when the couple announced their split.

If this speculation turns out to be true, it would be the “Toxic” singer’s third marriage. She was married to Jason Alexander for 55 hours in January 2004 and Kevin Federline, the father of her two sons, Sean Preston, 15, and Jayden James, 14, from October 2004 to July 2007.

