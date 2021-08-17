Madonna Shared a Rare Photo of All 6 Kids Looking So Grown-Up From Her Birthday

On August 17th, Madonna posted a series of extravagant photos for her 63rd birthday to her 16 million Instagram followers. For her birthday, she had an all out spectacle with her six children, her boyfriend Ahlamalik Williams, and BFF, Debi Mazar, to name a few. She captioned the post as “Under the spell of the Byzantine Empire,” followed by ten ornate photos — one of which caught our eye as a rare full-family pic featuring all of Madonna’s six kids.

Within eight hours, Madonna fans were piling in to the comment section to rave over the rarely seen full family photo. In the next-to-last photo on the star’s post, she’s seen posing with eldest daughter Lourdes Leon, sons Rocco Ritchie and David Banda, twin daughters Estere and Stella and middle daughter Mercy James.

They were all decked out in gorgeous designer clothes like Dolce Gabbana, Chanel, and Telfar (tagged accordingly), and it’s clear that their famous mama’s fashion sense runs in the family. Madonna last showed the whole family together with a video from their 2020 Thanksgiving that, like this year’s family pic, shows off the full brood’s big personalities and how much they all take after their performer mom. Madonna has never shied away from showing us the big family that’s changed her life so much over the last decade, but it’s still rare — in part because her oldest kids are now in their 20s — to see the whole fam together, and we can’t believe how much time has flown since it was just Madonna and baby Lola.

It definitely looks like Madonna spent her birthday surrounded by those she loves the most, and we hope the family celebrations just keep coming.

