Madonna’s Daughter Lourdes Leon Has Her Mama’s Model Pout Down in These New Birthday Photos

On August 17th, Madonna posted a series of extravagant photos for her birthday celebration. From selfies to group photos, fans are eating up every single detail of every photo. In the seventh photo, we get a goal-worthy, sultry photo of Madonna’s eldest daughter, Lourdes “Lola” Leon. After appearing on the cover of September’s Vogue with starlets like Kaia Gerber and Bella Hadid, Leon is making headlines once again — this time, for her look at her mother’s Italian 63rd birthday bash.

Leon, the daughter of Madonna and Carlos Leon, channeled her mother’s iconic pout in a series of photos showing off her nude-colored ensemble. Her burnt sienna figure-hugging dress displayed her toned figure and delicate tattoos all over, all topped off with the Queen of Pop’s signature smirk. Along with the iconic dress, she also had a fluffy, Telfar handbag next to her that everyone wants in their shopping bag and a make-up look of highly groomed brows, over-lined nude lips, and soft brown liner that made her look ethereal.

Leon’s style from this birthday night shows that she pays attention to every detail just like her mother. She topped off her look with a sleek, long hairstyle, colorful nails, and jewelry all over her body. While Leon is all smiles in these photos, she’s spoken out in the past — including in her recent Vogue feature — about the pressure associated with growing up with such a famous mom, and the assumption that she’s just a spoiled rich kid. Leon has big goals of following in her mother’s footsteps as a dancer and LGBTQ+ advocate, but she’s still learning how to find her own path.

If Leon is anything like her mother (and these photos certainly suggest that she is), the haters won’t get to her for long.

