Britney Spears’ Sultry New Topless Photos Explain Why She’s Loving Showing Off Her Naked Body

After more than a decade under the constraint of her conservatorship, Britney Spears is literally ready to shed some layers — and this time, she’s doing it for herself. Over the course of the past few weeks, the “Toxic” hitmaker has taken to Instagram, where she’s posted a series of topless photos. But in the latest batch of images she posted to the social media platform, Spears went a step further and didn’t just bare her skin, but also explained why she’s been putting herself out there.

“No guys … I didn’t get a boob job in just a week … nor am I pregnant … I have boobs in these pics cause I devoured food,” the singer began the caption to her post. “Before I show you more pics of my body … I want you to understand my thoughts on exposing my skin,” she went on. Spears then launched into musings on how “twisted the immediate response” is anytime a woman makes the decision to shed a layer of clothing. Most of the time (and especially if you’re overheating), forgoing that extra layer doesn’t just make you feel better — it also makes you look better because you’re more comfortable in your skin.

However, that feeling hasn’t always been there for the pop princess, especially when she was performing. “I’ve had a billion shows where I’ve done that and to my horror uhhh we’ll [SIC] … sometimes I didn’t look so great … TOO MANY TIMES and it’s embarrassing as f**k but in my imagination it felt great,” she explained. Spears went on to say that, sometimes, “performing made me too self conscious about my body and that’s not attractive.”

But now, Spears has a whole new lease on life, and she shared with her legions of loyal fans, supporters, and Instagram followers why she’s opted to share these vulnerable photos at this point in her life. “It’s because I was born into this world naked and I honestly feel like the weight of the would has been on my shoulders and it’s made me view myself that way !!!! I wanted to see myself in a lighter way … naked … like the way I was born and to me looking back at my pictures when I shoot it’s insane the psychology in seeing myself in my purest form gives evidence that pain … hurt … tears … and heavy burdens aren’t who I am,” she wrote.

“I am a woman …. a beautiful … sensitive woman who needs to look at myself in my purest form,” Spears explained. But the entertainer doesn’t intend to solely devote her Instagram to topless photos moving forward — “that would get boring but it sure as hell helps when you need to be enlightened,” she wrote. Along with feeling more “enlightened,” Spears also noted that the “Free Britney” movement has really held “a way deeper meaning” for the singer, thanking her fans for the longtime support and encouragement.

Over the course of her career, Spears has so often been scrutinized for her body and sexualization at the hands of prying media and critics. But now, after years under her restrictive conservatorship, it’s really empowering to see the singer shed her layers and take control of her agency and bodily autonomy in such a manner and let the world see it. With each new step in her legal battle, her fans will undoubtedly continue to send their support and champion the pop star in her journey ahead.

