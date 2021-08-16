Sylvester Stallone Shared This Sweet & Simple Birthday Tribute For Wife Jennifer Flavin of 24 Years

Sylvester Stallone is making sure his beautiful wife, Jennifer Flavin, felt special on her 53rd birthday on Saturday. The Rocky star gave her a shout-out on his Instagram page with a sweet photo of the two of them huddled together along with a wonderful tribute to his wife of 24 years.

Stallone wrote, “Happy birthday to Jennifer! A fantastic wife and mother! We love you.” Flavin responded to his post with her own loving comment, “I love you so much!!❤️❤️❤️.” The couple has been in the spotlight a long time, but they are now sharing it with their talented three daughters, Sophia, 24, Sistine, 23, and Scarlet, 19. The young women were named Miss Golden Globe in 2017 and helped present the Golden Globe Awards during that year’s ceremony, and Sistine recently hit the red carpet with her sisters to promote her new film, Midnight in the Switchgrass.

Stallone attributes his happy home life to the Flavin. He bragged about her to The Telegraph in 2010, “I learned that from my wife… It took me 19 years to realize she’s always right. I realized that women have a knack, at least Jennifer, for making incredibly erudite, wise, smart decisions. I always leap without looking.”

And the action star is in a household full of women, so there are a lot of people making shrewd choices for him now. He joked on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2016, “I basically just keep my mouth shut and don’t cause waves,” he said according to People. “Again, she’s fantastic, but it’s all women. Women rule.” And that’s probably what makes their relationship work in Hollywood after 24 years together — Stallone realizes that when momma is happy, the whole house is happy. Happy Birthday, Jennifer!

