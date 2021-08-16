How to Watch the New Season of Bachelor in Paradise Tonight for Free

After a dramatic conclusion to Katie Thurston’s season of The Bachelorette, it’s time to pack our swimsuits and put on some sunscreen, because we’re headed to paradise! After a two-year hiatus, the new season of Bachelor in Paradise premieres tonight on ABC at 8 p.m. ET, and we’re ready for the drama, love triangles and more — at least, we think so. But for those without cable, don’t worry. There’s still a way for you to check out the premiere episode (and it’s free)!

For our 2021 trip back to Bachelor in Paradise, fan favorites from Tayshia Adams and Clare Crawley’s joint season of The Bachelorette will be on the island, as well as cast members from Katie’s journey to find love and Matt James’s historic season of The Bachelor.

Plus, some longtime Bachelor Nation favorites are set to make surprise appearances — including Kendall Long from Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s season and her former flame Joe Amabile from Becca Kufrin’s season. We may even see a former Bachelorette journey to paradise to find love again…and we genuinely have to wonder if guest hosts like David Spade and Lil Jon really know what they signed up for. All told, we’re pretty excited to just unplug and watch this social experiment with Bachelor Nation members try for their second (third, or fourth) time to find love and happiness.

How to Watch the 2021 Premiere of Bachelor in Paradise Tonight

Thanks to Hulu+ Live TV’s seven-day free trial, you can catch the return of BiP at zero cost. Not only will you have the chance to watch all of the drama unfold in the premiere episode, you’ll have access to all available cable channels on Hulu+ Live TV and Hulu’s original TV shows, movies and more. After the free trial, prices start at $64.99 for each month of access.

Similarly, fuboTV offers a seven-day free trial through which you can access the premiere episode of Bachelor in Paradise tonight, after which costs start at $64.99 per month. As with Hulu + Live TV, you’ll have access to all of fuboTV’s cable channels throughout your free trial.

