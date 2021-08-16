Prince Charles Just Gave Another Royal a Bigger Birthday Nod Than Meghan Markle

On August 15th, Prince Charles posted a birthday tribute on Instagram to a famous royal, his younger sister Princess Anne. On the Clarence House Instagram, he posted a black and white photo of himself and Anne as young children, along with the short, sweet caption: “Wishing The Princess Royal a very Happy Birthday today. In this photo from 1951, The Prince of Wales squeezes his younger sister’s hand while sitting in their prams in the Clarence House garden.” While this is a sweet gesture for a fellow Royal, Prince Charles’ latest show of social media love for his sister does remind us of a recent royal birthday when he failed to extend the same courtesy — Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle’s recent 40th.

A few weeks ago, Meghan celebrated her 40th birthday on on August 4. While fellow Royals like Her Royal Majesty the Queen, Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, and Prince William and Kate Middleton posted birthday tributes, there was a big difference between those and what Charles posted for Anne today. If you didn’t catch it, they all only posted tributes on their Instagram story, not the grid.

On the day of Meghan’s birthday, in fact, Prince Charles account highlighted a different Royal’s birthday, the Queen Mother, with a photo for the grid — a gesture that we wish had been extended to Meghan Markle too.

It’s pretty well known at this point that the royal family and Meghan Markle aren’t exactly simpatico, particularly after her bombshell Oprah interview this past March in which she laid bare what sounds like some pretty harsh treatment from The Firm over her time within palace walls. Over the years, Meghan and the royal family have both appeared to need to step back from family tensions — but they’ve always still stayed amicable when important dates like birthdays came up. Hopefully, Charles’ failure to put a permanent tribute to Meghan’s birthday on his Instagram isn’t a sign of colder royal relations to come.

