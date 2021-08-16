Christina Haack Is Showing Off the Big Step She Took With New Boyfriend Joshua Hall

Things are heating up between Christina Haack and her boyfriend, Joshua Hall. The duo has taken a major step in their relationship — and that means meeting mom. It proves that they aren’t just a casual situation; it’s something much more than that.

The HGTV star made the big reveal on her Instagram account on Sunday with a cheerful photo of her, Hall and Hall’s mother cozying up together with cocktails while enjoying a day out on the ocean. She captioned the image, “Boat day with friends, my man and his pretty mama.” Haack didn’t want to hear any noise from her followers about this new twist in her dating situation by turning off the comments. She’s happy and that is all that matters to her — no unsolicited commentary is necessary.

The Christina on the Coast star has been featuring her real estate agent boyfriend more frequently on her social media account. On Friday, she shared a sweet photo of them holding hands over the table in front of an enormous seafood platter, but you can tell she’s ecstatic about her relationship with Hall. Even though the duo only met last spring, they’ve been on the fast track when it comes to love. In an early July post, she shared some emotional thoughts about what he’s brought to her life after several rocky years. “I felt immediately crazy protective over him and wanted to keep him for myself and get to know each other before the tornado (media attention) hit,” the HGTV personality explained on Instagram.

With her first ex-husband, Tarek El Moussa, moving forward with his wedding to Heather Rae Young and her second ex-husband, Ant Anstead, enjoying his new relationship with Renée Zellweger, it’s a time for her to settle in and enjoy a romance of her own. And it looks like Hall is giving her the peace that she was seeking in a partnership.

