Cindy Crawford’s New Swimsuit Photo Proves the Star Is a Bathing Beauty at Any Age

Cindy Crawford is nailing her 50s in her latest swimsuit photo that she shared on Instagram. She’s proving that age is just a number, especially when you have those supermodel genes. If we could look half as good as she does poolside, sign us up!

She simply captioned the post, “Poolside ✨ Soaking it in…” But honestly, it’s the image that does all of the talking. Crawford is seen lounging by the pool in a sexy one-shouldered, one-piece bathing suit. Her head is tilted up to the sun as she catches the perfect light on her skin and she shows off those supermodel angles with a pointed toe and a hand running through her long hair — she looks amazing.

The Meaningful Beauty founder has taken a healthy approach to aging now that she’s 55 years old. She told The Cut, “I know that what I have to offer now is different from what I had to offer at 25.” And she’s seen how that has changed now that her daughter, Kaia Gerber, 19, has followed her into the modeling industry. “For me, it was really hard; the idea of turning 50 was daunting,” Crawford said to Dujour. “For so long I was the 20-year-old model on the cover of Vogue, or 25 or 30—and then all of a sudden my daughter is becoming that.”

Instead, she’s learned to embrace who she is as a woman in her 50s — and frankly, Crawford is doing it really well. “I don’t want to spend my fifties trying to get back to where I was in my thirties,” she explained to Dujour. “Even though, yes, maybe I would like my skin or my waistline to be the same, I’ve worked hard and evolved into this person.”

It’s a great philosophy to live by — love who you are and the journey you have taken. It’s some great supermodel advice.

