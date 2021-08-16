Khloé Kardashian Is Reportedly Determined to Make Her Happily-Ever-After With Tristan Thompson Work

Khloé Kardashian is not giving up on Tristan Thompson after giving him an endless amount of chances to man up. She’s ready to forgive him just one more time — and he appears to be jumping at the opportunity. It’s hard to see the reality star put herself through this again because we all feel the inevitable outcome, but Khloé seems determined to make it work.

A source is already weighing in to Life & Style admitting that this “may not be the most ideal situation” given Khloé’s “trust issues.” But the couple is at a point where “she’s desperate to make it work and he’s once again promised to do better.” And that’s the message Thompson is sharing on Instagram with his latest post about change and growth. He wrote, “Some people will judge you for changing. Some people will celebrate you for growing. Choose your circle wisely.”

We should have realized that a reconciliation was always a possibility with these two because The Good American founder was on the receiving end of his love-bombing — especially on her birthday in June. The NBA player appeared to be pleading with her to come back to him in any way he could. There’s also a soft spot for Khloé in that he’s the father of their daughter, True, 3, and she’s made no secret about wanting to expand her family. “Khloé wants Tristan in True’s life and she’s still holding out hope for that second child,” the insider shared. “They are far from over.”

Of course, Life & Style is reporting that Thompson has promised the world to her (yet again) and he has to live up to those standards — the Kardashians are forgiving, but don’t cross mama Kris Jenner too many times. “He also promised Khloé that things will be different this time around and that he signed with the Sacramento Kings to be closer to her and True, and be a proper family and she believes him,” a second Kardashian source told the media outlet.

We hope Khloé knows what she’s doing and doesn’t set herself up for more heartache because we all know that Thompson doesn’t have the best track record when it comes to love.

