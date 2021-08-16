Orlando Bloom’s New Naked Photo Includes a Special Message for Fiancée Katy Perry

We love it when celebrity couples get super cute and cheeky on Instagram. But Orlando Bloom’s latest social media post seriously took things to a whole new level! The actor took to Instagram over the weekend and shared a series of photos from his time skinny dipping in a beautiful lake by secluded mountains. Among his series of snaps, one nude photo featured a special message for his fiancée, Katy Perry.

The third image in the carousel post featured The Lord of the Rings alum giving a thumbs up with his backside completely exposed. Fortunately, Bloom aptly used a peach emoji to cover his posterior and tagged his beloved partner on the fruit emoji. Bloom received a number of comments on his photos, and plenty of his famous friends gave their seal of approval with a double tap on the images. But the “Firework” singer had an equally cheeky reply to her man’s *ahem* photos of nature.

“Babe, I leave you for two days,” Perry’s comment read, clearly feigning a bit of surprise at his photo selection. Although Perry and Bloom have been relatively selective about certain aspects of their relationship that they share with the world, it is such a treat to see them being goofy on social media. The couple got together in early 2016 and three years later got engaged on Valentine’s Day in 2019! It looked like they were surely headed down the aisle, but — as we all know — the world had different plans.

Perry announced that she was pregnant with the couple’s first child in March 2020, just around the time the world began to shut down amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Perry and Bloom welcomed their daughter, Daisy Dove Bloom, in late August 2020 and have been acclimating to this new chapter in their lives ever since. Bloom also shares son Flynn with ex-wife Miranda Kerr, to whom he was married from 2010-2013. It’s been so fun to watch Bloom and Perry’s relationship transform over the years throughout major milestones and more. Here’s hoping their love stays — dare we say it? — peachy keen for years to come!

