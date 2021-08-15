Travis Barker Flies For the First Time With Kourtney Kardashian Since His Plane Crash in 2008

Travis Barker just took a huge step with Kourtney Kardashian in overcoming one of his biggest fears and we totally didn’t see it coming. Barker was recently spotted entering (and exiting) a plane with Kardashian. The catch? Barker hasn’t flown since 2008, which is the year he was in a dangerous plane crash that killed two pilots and both his assistant and security guard. After experiencing such a traumatic event, this is a huge step in recovery.

All we can say is we are so glad he had Kourtney there by his side. According to TMZ, Barker and Kardashian were also with Kris Jenner and her boyfriend Corey Gamble. They took off in Los Angeles and landed in Mexico. We can only imagine how hard it must have been for Barker to get on that plane, we commend him for his strength and ability to overcome his traumatic experience. We have a feeling that having Kourtney with him for moral support must have helped. The pair seem to be inseparable since they started dating around January 2021. Whether it’s getting tattoos or going to UFC fights, these two seem to have a great time.

We’re glad to see Barker and Kardashian made it safely to Mexico. We’re curious as to why they’re there…is it just a summer vacation or something else? Either way, we cannot wait to see photos of their trip. Whatever they do while in Mexico, we have a feeling it will be fun and glamorous all at the same time.

