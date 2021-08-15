Jennifer Lopez Just Took This Social Media Leap With Ex Alex Rodriguez

It looks like Jennifer Lopez really is over Alex Rodriguez. The pair split earlier this year after cheating rumors surfaced between Rodriguez and Southern Charm star Madison LeCroy. Don’t worry, Lopez seems super happy and in love since reuniting with Affleck. It seems like she just took that big leap we’ve all probably done with exes; the social media cleanse and unfollow. Yes, that’s right. You won’t be finding any romantic pictures of Rodriguez and Lopez anymore on her social media. Not only did she scrub him from her feed, but also she unfollowed him.

We find the timing of this very interesting. She and Affleck have been dating since around May of 2021. So why wipe her Instagram and unfollow Rodriguez now? Although we’ll never know for sure, we think it could have just been a way for Lopez to fully close that chapter of her life so that she can move forward in her relationship with Affleck. Or maybe she was sick of seeing Rodriguez’s constant social media games (who remembers that odd dinner picture). Either way, we commend her for pressing that unfollow button, we can only imagine how hard it must be when the whole world is watching.

We’re just glad to see Lopez so happy with Affleck. Their constant outings have us hopeful that this couple could really be here for the long run. We look forward to seeing their photos replace those old Rodriguez ones, we’ve already fallen in love with that birthday yacht kiss…Cheers to new beginnings.

