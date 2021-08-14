Julia Roberts and Her Husband Are Vacation Goals in These Latest Yacht Pics From Italy

Julia Roberts and Danny Moder seem to be living it up in these latest vacation photos. The pair, who have been married for nearly two decades, are vacationing in Positano, Italy, and appear to be having a serious blast. These two may be more private with their love, rarely posting together on social media, but when we do get glimpses of it (like those anniversary pictures) we realize just how much they care about one another. It looks like these two have jetted off to Europe to enjoy some one-on-one time and we couldn’t be more envious.

Related story Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Packed On the PDA at Their Latest UFC Date

We have a feeling their kids, Hazel, 16, Phinnaeus, 16, and Henry, 14, are jealous of their parent’s European vacation. The latest photos from their Positano, Italy getaway have us wanting to jump on a plane ASAP (pictures here). The pair were not afraid to show some PDA, Roberts can be seen rubbing sunscreen on Moders back and also giving him a nice embrace. However, our favorite picture has got to be from their jet ski fun where Roberts and Moder can both be seen smiling. We’re so glad to see these two enjoying each other’s company kid-free. We all need a break from the little ones every once in a while to spend some quality time with our partners.

We’re curious to see if they’re planning on going anywhere else in Europe, or if it’s just going to be a trip to Italy. Either way, it looks like they’re already having a blast and we couldn’t be happier to see them thriving.

Before you go, click here to see the longest celebrity marriages.

