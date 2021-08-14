Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
Paulina Porizkova is Defending Her Crying Selfie in Latest Instagram Post

Paulina Porizkova attends the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue launch party at Magic Hour at Moxy NYC Times Square on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) AP.
Paulina Porizkova is not all smiles in her latest Instagram post. We’re used to seeing beautiful bikini shots and positive, happy photos from the supermodel, however, it looks like Porizkova is not feeling her best at the moment. She shared a photo of herself crying to Instagram and followed it up with an explanation as to why she decided to post it. We commend her for being brave enough to share her dark moments too with the world. We can only imagine how difficult that is when you have nearly half a million Instagram followers.

In her vulnerable photo, she wrote “I know you all enjoy happy posts, seeing people pick themselves up, dust off their pants and get back on the horse, all while smiling to let you know this fall just made them stronger and better people. But. Everyday is not a happy day in the path of recovery.” We feel like this couldn’t be more true, and honestly, we wish more celebrities shared their struggles with the world. So who or what is she recovering from? Although we don’t know for sure, we think it’s connected to her recent split from Aaron Sorkin

In her follow-up post, she shared that many fans supported her in being so open with people on social media. She also highlighted that “A few of my friends accused me of being a narcissist and posting my emotions on IG for so I could get attention and my ass kissed by sycophants. I had to think about it. Am I here to gather sympathy?
And what I discovered is really important to me. No. I’m here because I’m trying to exorcise my shame.” We find it very surprising that some of Porizkova’s friends didn’t approve of her candid snapshot.

Friends aside, we love how introspective Porizkova is with the world, we look forward to learning what other things she has learned in her self-discovery journey. We wish her the best in her healing. If anyone can get through a breakup it’s Porizkova.

