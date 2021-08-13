Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Reportedly Plan Out-of-Town Trip to Celebrate His 49th Birthday

It’s another big weekend in the summer of Bennifer 2.0 because Ben Affleck is turning 49 years old on Sunday, Aug. 15. After the huge superyacht celebration we saw for Jennifer Lopez’s 52nd birthday in the Mediterranean, we are wondering what the couple will do to honor Affleck’s special day.

The duo already had a very busy week with nights out on the town, including a dinner date with Lopez’s 13-year-old daughter Emme. Affleck also spent a day on the set of his girlfriend’s new movie and the two are circling a super swanky estate to purchase. According to TMZ, the couple might be planning a getaway at an undisclosed location this weekend after a jam-packed schedule upon their return from the holiday overseas.

Upon their return from Capri, Italy, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez were back to touring mansions in Beverly Hills. This particular estate has an indoor basketball court and boxing ring. 🏠 https://t.co/Go6dcHVX6X — SheKnows (@SheKnows) August 11, 2021

We doubt the celebration will be as big as his 31st birthday when they were engaged. Lopez rented out the then-hot Hollywood hotspot, Concord, where “police blocked off the entire street” so the couple could avoid traffic, per a 2003 Extra report. Celebrities like Britney Spears, R. Kelly, Molly Sims and Michael Clark Duncan showed up to celebrate the Jersey Girl actor and they noshed on a pretty standard birthday menu of cupcakes and pizza. This party happened only weeks before their scheduled September 2003 wedding, which was canceled due to “excessive media attention,” per Us Weekly.

We are curious to see what his birthday festivities look like this year — since life is much different than in 2003. They both have kids from their prior marriages to think about and they just had the most romantic time away together last month. But knowing Bennifer, it will still be excessive, glamorous and filled with the PDA that this couple is known for — and we adore that no one can penetrate their love bubble.

