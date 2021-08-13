Blake Lively Finds a Cheeky Way to Promote Husband Ryan Reynolds’ Movie Free Guy

Leave it to Blake Lively to come up with the cutest (and sexiest) way to promote husband Ryan Reynolds’ movie, Free Guy. She decided to use a thong bikini because she knew all of us would pay attention to the cheeky view — and it definitely worked.

She posted a shot of herself from behind on her Instagram Story with her arms up allowing the clear focus to be on her very-in-shape butt. Lively, even added a pun to her text on the photo, writing, “Go see @freeguymovie this weekend or you’ll be bummed.” No one loved this message more than Reynolds, who not only reposted the story, he added an emoji of himself gawking at his wife — and we don’t blame him.

Ryan Reynolds/Instagram.

The couple, who are raising three daughters together, James, 6, Inez, 4, and Betty, 1, try and keep their private life as close to the vest as possible, but when it comes to business — they are all-on when it comes to supporting each other’s projects. The secret to their success now seems to be sticking together, even if it means packing up and moving to a new location while one of them is filming. “We don’t split up,” Reynolds told Access Hollywood. “I shoot movies and my wife shoots movies and we go travel all over the place and we just all go together. I think that’s been the best part of it is that we really don’t spend a lot of time apart. I get to spend a lot of time with my girls.”

Of course, not everything is so serious, the couple is notorious for trolling each other on social media — and it’s absolutely hilarious. We know they don’t take their fame too seriously when Lively is OK with her husband sharing her most awkward candids in celebration of her 32nd birthday. That’s how you just know the duo are two peas in a pod and we love following their every cheeky move.

