Prince Andrew’s Civil Case Could Cost Him More Than Just His Royal Status

If Prince Andrew thought that stepping down from his senior role as a royal was going to make the Jeffrey Epstein case go away, think again. Virginia Giuffre is making sure that the recently filed civil case will make him wish he never associated with the now-deceased, convicted pedophile.

Related story Sarah Ferguson Reportedly Faced This Terrible Threat From the Royals Amid Her Prince Andrew Separation

With Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police Service Cressida Dick ominously warning on Leading Britain’s Conversation on Thursday that “no one is above the law,” U.S. legal experts are chiming in that this case could take years. Civil law­­­­yer Spencer Kuvin, who is representing several other Epstein survivors, told the Mirror that it wouldn’t surprise him “if it took a minimum five years to appear before a jury” due to the “huge legal hurdles in the federal court.” And with Queen Elizabeth in her twilight years at the age of 95, the legal expert believes that “the controversy sur­­rounding the Duke will con­­tinue long after the Queen passes away” — which means Prince Charles will have to deal with the mess.

New York Times best-selling author, @VickyPJWard, told us that the release of Virginia Giuffre's photo with Prince Andrew was the 'beginning of the disastrous final chapter.' https://t.co/G1akWt9bvN — SheKnows (@SheKnows) August 11, 2021

Besides the possible longevity of the case, the Duke of York could find himself paying out over $16.5 million to Giuffre if he loses the legal battle. “To punish some­­one worth a billion dollars you have got to hit them in their pockets and punish them accordingly,” Kevin warned. “Damages against Andrew could range in excess of £14million [$16.5 million]. Easily.” It’s also possible that a settlement could come in this case, but that would mean Prince Andrew would have to admit to raping an underage girl — something he probably doesn’t want to do considering he’s insisted for years that they have never met (and despite the photographic evidence).

Now the ball is in the royal’s court as he now has 21 days from Monday, Aug. 9 to respond to the complaint against him. Per the legal papers filed, via the Mirror, “If you fail to respond, judgment by default will be entered against you for the relief demanded in the complaint,” the documents said. “You also must file your answer or motion with the court.” So all eyes are on Prince Andrew, who must figure out how to deal with a mess his mother can’t save him from.

Before you go, click here to learn more about Prince Andrew & Sarah Ferguson’s royal relationship.

