Britney Spears’ Father Plans to Step Down as Her Conservator, But It Could Take Some Time

It’s the victory that Britney Spears has been waiting for after more than a decade under her conservatorship. The pop star’s father, Jamie Spears, agreed to step down as his daughter’s conservator in a court filing at the Los Angeles Superior Court yesterday, giving hope to what will surely be another step closer toward the singer’s autonomy over her career, finances, and body. While the legal win for Team Britney meant the singer was nearing the end of her 13-year conservatorship under her father, Jamie Spears made it clear he won’t be going away that easily.

Related story Britney Spears' New Lawyer Alleges Father Jamie Spears Mishandled His Daughter's Fortune in Conservatorship

Jamie Spears’ Thursday court filing was a response to the singer’s petition for her father’s suspension from the conservatorship, weeks following her heartbreaking testimony, in which the singer detailed the excruciating circumstances under which she was subject to work and live. According to Variety, Jamie Spears said he would work in tandem with the court and his daughter’s legal team, including new attorney Matthew Rosengart, to come up with a transition. However, the pop star’s father neglected to provide a timetable for his resignation.

Britney Spears is allegedly ready to continue her legal fight after some much needed rest and relaxation in Hawaii. ☀️ 🏖 https://t.co/HGXtHYzhVW — SheKnows (@SheKnows) August 6, 2021

The court filing also stated, per Variety, that Spears’ father wanted to resolve certain matters before stepping down and allowing someone else to take over as conservator. “When these matters are resolved, Mr. Spears will be in a position to step aside,” the court doc reads, per Variety. “But there are no urgent circumstances justifying Mr. Spears’ immediate suspension.”

Although it’s clear that Jamie Spears doesn’t intend to go quickly, this is still an achievement for the pop star’s legal team and a vindication of her experiences over the course of the past 13 years. In her revealing, vulnerable testimony, which Spears previously provided in June and July, the singer recollected intense working conditions, an inability to control her finances, and being subject to having an IUD against her will. With each new small victory, Spears took to her Instagram account and celebrated with her fans — even referencing the #FreeBritney movement.

This renewed interest in Britney Spears’ conservatorship partially stems from a New York Times Presents documentary in collaboration with FX, Framing Britney Spears, which chronicles Spears’ rapid rise to fame, media scrutiny, and subsequent public struggles. The case has even begun to raise questions about the legality of certain aspects of conservatorships nationwide, and the abuses that can seep into such cases under certain circumstances.

As for how Spears is feeling about this major step in her journey towards liberation, she simply posted a drawing to Instagram, seen here, mere moments after the news broke of her father stepping down. The drawing featured a character with butterflies in their hair, and their unseen face. The comment section was full of support for Spears, with many sending their love and quoting her famous 2000 track “Stronger,” commenting that Spears is “stronger than yesterday.”

Before you go, click here to see the most important celebrity lawsuits over the past 15 years.

