April Love Geary Shares More Hot Mama Content With a New Lingerie Photo

We have truly been blessed with some incredible, sexy photos from April Love Geary recently. From unfiltered bikini snaps that feature the model’s best angles to some sassy date night looks, we’ve been double-tapping until our thumbs go numb, because we love a mom of any age who’s confident in her skin. Earlier today, the model and mom of three shared a new lingerie photo that is lighting up the comment section on her Instagram post, and we’re loving it for Geary’s total confidence and tongue-in-cheek caption.

Geary’s newest post features the model snapping a mirror selfie while sporting a pair of fabulous translucent heels along with a matching lingerie set that featured a soft color palette and some sheer, lace fabric. And aside from admiring the image, we were all about her cheeky caption that called out her fiancé, Robin Thicke, too! “Whenever Robin has to work I take lingerie pics at home,” she wrote, adding an emoji with a halo around its head.

Geary has never been one to shy away from hiding how proud she is of her body and the transformation it has endured. After three kids, we love seeing the model still full of so much confidence and love for her body and sharing it with the entire world. Of course, Geary has run into plenty of critics for just being her most authentic self, but she recently came back with a great response to one hater on her Instagram Stories.

After being told she didn’t “need” to post such sexy photos, and being asked, “what do you want us to see…?” Geary responded with a simple, “I want you to see my ass in that last pic tbh.” Here’s the thing: Women should be able to be proud of their bodies regardless if they are prenatal or postnatal, wearing designer threads or sweats, or anything in between. After having three kids of her own, Geary has taken her Instagram followers on her journey through motherhood — sexy snaps included. We just appreciate the model maintaining and loving who she is every step of the way.

