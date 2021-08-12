Faith Hill Shows Off 23-Year-Old Daughter Maggie’s Singing Talents in Rare Instagram Video

Faith Hill is one proud mama and she found a really cute way to honor her middle daughter, Maggie McGraw, on her 23rd birthday on Thursday. Hill shared a video, which looks like it was taken around the holidays, of her daughter singing the song “Burn” from the Broadway musical, Hamilton.

It looks like singing talent runs in the family, especially when your mom is a five-time Grammy Award winner and dad Tim McGraw also has three Grammy Awards on his bookshelf. Maggie might want to carry on in the family business after hearing her sing — maybe Lin-Manuel Miranda could find a role for her in his next production?

There’s also a touch of humor to the clip because Hill’s daughter, dressed in her holiday flannel, uses an angel from their Christmas decorations as her microphone. It makes mom’s caption even funnier to read. Hill wrote, “Simply couldn’t imagine celebrating our daughter Maggie’s 23rd birthday today without posting a song from her favorite musical of all time, Hamilton. Oh, I have many videos I could share, but this one shows her great sense of humor best. We are all so proud of you Mags and we love you so much!! *No angels were harmed in the making of this video*”

Maggie keeps a lower profile than her other two sisters, Gracie, 24, and Audrey, 19, but the three of them are very bonded siblings. “Anybody who has more than one kid knows they’re so different. They’re so individual. But they’re all real close, and all real supportive of each other,” Tim told Country Countdown USA in 2016. “They miss each other when they’re not around, but they also want their sisters to experience life.”

Well, we hope that Maggie doesn’t let that gorgeous voice go to waste — we would love to see the next generation of Hill-McGraws take to the stage.

