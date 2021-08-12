Prince Andrew’s Legal Crisis May Get Worse as Scotland Yard Steps Up to Help FBI

Prince Andrew is probably not having the best week after Virginia Giuffre filed a civil suit against him for sexual abuse related to the Jeffrey Epstein sex-trafficking case. The royal has been safely ensconced behind the palace walls after stepping down from his senior role in 2019, but he now may have to face the music when it comes to the allegations against him.

Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police Service Cressida Dick, who is the first woman to lead Scotland Yard, is putting Andrew on the hot seat. While she said on Leading Britain’s Conversation on Thursday that “at the moment, there is no investigation,” she did ominously warn, “no one is above the law.” While she’s done two investigations already on this case and they ruled that it was beyond their jurisdiction, she is “open to working with authorities from overseas” on Andrew’s case again.

Met Police Commissioner Cressida Dick has told LBC "no one is above the law" when asked about the sexual abuse allegations against Prince Andrew.@NickFerrariLBC | Read more: https://t.co/QFB5zKoGw4 pic.twitter.com/c3e6FBtTs9 — LBC (@LBC) August 12, 2021

And that’s where the royal family needs to pay attention. With the civil case hoping to hold the Duke of York accountable for his reported actions, the entire world is watching how the palace and Scotland Yard react to this situation. “We will give them every assistance if they ask for anything within the law obviously and as a result of what’s going on, I’ve asked my team to have another look at the material,” Dick reiterated. “No one is above the law.”

That statement should make the royal family a bit nervous since everything that hinges around this case comes back to the photo of Andrew with his arm wrapped around accuser Giuffre’s waist with Epstein’s former girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell smiling in the background. (See the photo here.) Not only was Andrew caught up in the deceitful web of Epstein’s world, so was his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson. As podcast host of Chasing Ghislaine: The Untold Story of the Woman in Epstein’s Shadow, Vicky Ward exclusively told SheKnows, “That photo marks the beginning of the end for Jeffrey, Ghislaine, and for Prince Andrew,” the author said. “Because around then in 2011, it emerged that Jeffrey Epstein had lent money to pay a staff member of Fergie’s. Then they had to come out and denounce Jeffrey Epstein.”

And sources are already starting to talk, telling The Times of London that Prince Charles is concerned that this latest investigation will cause “unwelcome reputational damage to the institution” and that he “long ago concluded that it is probably an unsolvable problem.” So despite any brotherly love, this might be a fight Prince Andrew has to move forward with alone if the law finally holds him accountable.

