Madonna Celebrates Son Rocco’s 21st Birthday with Nostalgic Photos of Their Close Relationship

Madonna made a total mom move (a sweet one) on Wednesday when she decided to post a carousel of 10 photos in honor of her oldest son, Rocco Ritchie, for his 21st birthday. The images were a rare, behind-the-scenes look at a mother and son over the years, so we are sure the memories made her a little misty-eyed.

The first picture shows Madonna holding a young Rocco in her arms in a moment of reflection when they didn’t know their photograph was being taken. (See the photos here.) It’s a raw, honest moment, and we understand why she chose it to lead off the slideshow of photos. Other images show off the travels they’ve done together and the wide variety of hairstyles Rocco has sported over the years. Madonna lovingly captioned the post, “Happy Birthday Rocco!! We Have Been on many Trips together around the World. But the Greatest journey i have taken with you is the one inside my ♥️. Love you to the moon and back. Forever and Always.”

Madonna has toured the world several times over as one of the greatest pop stars of all time, but she has always prided herself on being a good mother. A lot of that comes from the loss of her own mother to cancer when she was five years old and that loss still echoes throughout her life. “Obviously, I feel a great sense of responsibility being a good parent and raising my children,” Madonna told Anderson Cooper in 2013. “I don’t take that job very lightly. Who they are, what they become and what they contribute to the world is very important to me. No slacking in that area.”

Even though Rocco chose to spend more time with his dad, Guy Ritchie, in his teen years, it is obvious that the mother-son bond is still strong. The photos show how proud Madonna is of her oldest son — and she’s wistfully remembering all of those sweet years they spent together when he was a kid.

