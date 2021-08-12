Catherine Zeta-Jones Shows Off Her Fabulous Striped Bikini & Hula-Hooping Skills in New Video

Catherine Zeta-Jones is enjoying every minute of her summer vacation and she’s sharing some of the highlights with us. Her latest Instagram video has her looking fab and fit in a stunning striped bikini — and she lets us in on a little secret of what exercise helps to keeps her in shape.

Related story Catherine Zeta-Jones & Michael Douglas Are Bidding Adieu to Their $21.5M Swanky Manhattan Mansion

We love that Zeta-Jones is bringing back a 1958 sensation: the hula hoop. She is pretty good at it, too! The 51-year-old actress swiveled her hips with her green-and-white-striped hula hoop to Chubby Checker’s 1961 hit, “Let’s Twist Again.” She also perfectly captioned her post, “I’m in a twist!” We love that she’s having fun with her fitness routine and proving that old-school toys can spice up any workout.

Zeta-Jones has been mixing up her workouts while on holiday in Europe and posting them on her social media pages. Just last month, she shared her yoga flow in the sexiest black swimsuit while vacationing on a yacht. But staying in shape has always been a priority for her, not just for her physical health, but also her mental health. “If I become a little lethargic or lax in the physical part of my life, I get stressed. So I swim. I have one of those pools where I can swim against the tide,” she told The Telegraph. “When I moved houses, I put down tap boards and made a tap-dancing space.”

The Chicago star is definitely keeping us inspired this season, so maybe her latest social media post will revive the hula hoop as not only an activity for the kids, but also one for the adults. If it gets us moving to the music, you can count us in!

Before you go, click here to see all the celebrities who have opened up about their depression and anxiety.

